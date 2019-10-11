Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew isn’t on a team in his own fantasy football league.

Minshew is in a league with a bunch of his buddies, but he’s not even on a single roster, according to a piece by ESPN. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Dominates Against The Broncos As Minshew Mania Grows)

That’s right. The man who has set the league on fire with the Jags isn’t even on a roster in his own damn fantasy league.

If that’s not disrespectful, then I don’t know what is!

Now, to be completely honest, I don’t have Minshew on my roster either. I have Patrick Mahomes. I understand that you all know I am a big pro-Minshew guy, but it’s Mahomes.

Having said that, you best believe I wouldn’t hesitate to pick up the Jaguars star in a heartbeat if Mahomes went down.

The man represents everything that’s right with America. He throws a great football, he’s funny as all hell, and he just embraces the mania.

I can’t wait to see what Minshew continues to do going forward. He’s played so well, and I have no doubt that’s going to continue.

