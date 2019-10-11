Georgia fans will pull off an awesome move Saturday against South Carolina.

Saturday Down South reported the following on Wednesday:

When South Carolina and its quarterback, Ryan Hilinski, play in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, the Bulldog faithful plan to raise three fingers at the start of the third quarter to honor Hilinski’s late brother, Tyler, who committed suicide in early 2018. The gesture has been done at Williams-Brice Stadium this season as Hilinski himself often raises three fingers, especially after touchdowns, to honor Tyler’s number when he played at Washington State. The Hilinski family has started an organization, “Hilinski’s Hope,” to raise awareness and end the stigma about mental illness, especially as it relates to student athletes.

I love this move from Georgia. Ryan Hilinski has taken the college football world by storm, and it’s about a lot more than just his play on the field. (RELATED: South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley Done For The Season With Foot Injury)

His brother’s death shook the college football world when he killed himself while at Washington State. It was another dark and unfortunate reminder that we can’t always know what’s going on in somebody’s mind.

Tyler was a rising star for the Cougars, and he ended it all in a flash.

Now, his brother Ryan, who is one of the best quarterbacks in America, carries on his brother’s legacy and does everything he can to raise awareness to prevent more suicides.

He’s leading the South Carolina football team, and he’s carry the weight of the world on his shoulders to make sure what his brother did isn’t done by more people.

Georgia will help him in that effort, and that’s a 100% pure class move.

3 is more than a number for South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski. It symbolizes a brother’s eternal bond and hope for healing. pic.twitter.com/4Jeh2lKD6a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2019

Major props to Georgia and all the fans for helping to raise awareness and honoring the Hilinski family. It’s stuff like this that reminds us all it’s about more than just the scoreboard.