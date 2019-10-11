President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPompeo adviser resigning: report ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Trump’s former Ukraine envoy was dismissed after she pushed Giuliani to go through official channels: report MORE reportedly used a White House meeting with Trump and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonTrump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Trump’s tirades, taunts and threats are damaging our democracy Donald Trump and the New Isolationism MORE in 2017 to push for the U.S. to drop charges on Reza Zarrab, a client of his with ties to Turkey’s government.

CNN reported Thursday that Giuliani pressed Trump and Tillerson to support a deal that would drop U.S. prosecution of Zarrab for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on Iran in exchange for Turkey’s release of Andrew Brunson, an American pastor detained in the country a year earlier amid a coup attempt.

Tillerson reportedly informed others including then-Chief of Staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE of the idea after the meeting, which he said he could not support.

News of Giuliani’s involvement comes just days after it was reported that Trump himself at one time pressured Tillerson to convince the Justice Department to drop the charges, to which Zarrab later pleaded guilty.

Zarrab has since said that Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was aware of an international money-funneling scheme that resulted in funds being laundered for Iran. The Turkish leader has denied this charge.

Giuliani reportedly pressed U.S. officials several times unsuccessfully for the charges to be dropped ahead of his client’s guilty plea.

The reports come as Giuliani faces intense scrutiny for his work on behalf of Trump, which has allowed him to remain a private citizen while attempting to dig up dirt on Trump’s enemies including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE (D).

The former New York City mayor’s work to discredit Biden, particularly his and Trump’s efforts to spur a Ukrainian investigation into the Democratic frontrunner, have become the center of an impeachment inquiry launched by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.