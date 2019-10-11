GRETA Thunberg has been snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize which has instead been awarded to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for ending the 20-year Eritrea conflict.

Bookies had suggested the teen climate campaigner was the front runner for the illustrious honour, after she launched a furious tirade at the United Nations.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had been tipped to win the Nobel Peace prizeCredit: AP:Associated Press

Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to end the conflict with EritreaCredit: Reuters

But the Nobel Institute gave the award to the Ethiopian leader for ending one of Africa’s longest running conflicts.

Within months of coming to office in 2018 ,the 43-year-old signed a “Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship” with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

He was also praised for his domestic reforms, including releasing tens of thousands of political prisoners and allowed previously banned opposition groups.

The prize is £730,000 and will be formally awarded in Oslo in December.

Greta first came to prominence after launching a school strike that has inspired millions of kids to take Fridays off to protest about climate change.

The 16-year-old Swede started the “Fridays for Future” movement to demand action be taken to combat global warming and is currently taking a year off school to focus on campaigning.

Greta started the strike alone outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm last August and has gone on to become one of the most recognisable faces in world affairs.

The Ethiopia – Eritrea conflict The enmity between the two countries that occupy the Horn of Africa came after a border war fought between 1998 and 2000. The two countries disputed their border in the scrubby and desolate plains of Badime. Around 80,000 soldiers and civilians died in the war which drained the resources of the two countries. The total cost to Ethiopia of the war and was believed to be around $3 billion while Eritrea was force to conscript 300,000 soldiers – a tenth of its population. After the fighting ended a stalemate remained as international mediation efforts were made to resolve their dispute. After Abiy took office he offered an olive branch to the Eritreans. Within weeks, Eritrea’s longtime leader, visibly moved, visited Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa and communications and transport links were restored. For the first time in two decades people could, long-divided families made tearful reunions. The improving relations led to the lifting of United Nations sanctions on Eritrea, one of the world’s most reclusive nations.

She already has an honour to her name after winning Amnesty International’s highest “Ambassadors of Conscience” human rights award last month.

“Climate change is an issue which is strongly related to security and peace.”

In her UN speech Greta blasted governments for thinking only of money as she said the world was sleepwalking into a climate catastrophe.

She raged: “People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing, we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and the fairy tale of endless economic growth. How dare you!”

The teen’s fiery speech was hailed by millions, with climate change activists taking to the streets in huge protests around the world.

But head activism has led to criticism from from world leaders and others who allege she is being manipulated.

Vladimir Putin took aim at the teenager branding her “poorly informed” and saying she was “telling developing countries they should keep living in poverty”.

Vladimir Putin said he ‘doesn’t share the excitement’ about Greta ThunbergCredit: AP:Associated Press

Greta was giving a speech at the UN at the same time President Trump was in attendanceCredit: Reuters

She also recently met Canadian PM Justin TrudeauCredit: Andrej Ivanov

The Russian president claimed it’s hypocritical to lecture poorer countries on the environmental impact of their bids to become more developed like the West.

“No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and … people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden.

“Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden.”

Putin said young people who paid attention to environmental issues should be supported.

“I’m sure that Greta is a kind and very sincere girl,” he said.

“But adults must do everything not to bring teenagers and children into some extreme situations.”

Donald Trump also took aim, sarcastically mocking her as a “very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”.

French President Emmanuel Macron also warned her “radical” climate change stance risks “depressing” an entire generation.

And some individuals were even more scathing, with sick trolls branding her “the little girl with mental problems”, and others suggesting she’s “not sexy enough” in vile rants.

Greta helped inspire climate change protests around the world, like these in LondonCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Climate change demonstrators march in MexicoCredit: Getty Images – Getty

UN Climate Summit – Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg tells world leaders ‘we will never forgive you’ if they fail to act on climate change

