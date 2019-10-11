Swedish teenage climate alarmist Greta Thunberg has been passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, which instead was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for ending his country’s long-standing border conflict with neighbor Eritrea.

As the Sun UK notes, Thunberg, 16, was the bookies’ favorite to take home the prize — following her angry tirade in which she lambasted world governments for failing to address so-called climate change at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City last month.

Abiy, 43, took office after widespread protests pressured the longtime ruling coalition and hurt one of the world’s fastest growing economies. Africa’s youngest leader quickly announced dramatic reforms and “Abiymania” began.

In a move that caused surprise in the long-turbulent Horn of Africa region, he said Ethiopia would accept a peace agreement with Eritrea, ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts.

The improving relations led to the lifting of United Nations sanctions on Eritrea, one of the world’s most reclusive nations. But Ethiopia’s reforms appear not to have inspired any in Eritrea, which has since closed border posts with its neighbor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.