Shepard Smith, a longtime host on Fox News, left the network in a sudden announcement Friday, and addressed viewers during his final broadcast.

During his last few moments on the network, he announced his departure, saying, “Fox News has allowed me to travel the world gathering the facts of the day for you. At Columbine, Katrina, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, 9/11, and every life altering event along the way.”

“I have met leaders, heroes, and victims of all strides. I’ve witnessed and reported on the events that shaped our reality. Together with my colleagues we have written a first draft of history and endeavored to deliver it to you while speaking truth to power without fear or favor it in context and with perspective. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

He also said that he will miss the people he worked with, then, in his final moments, said that he hopes “facts will win the day.”

“This is my last newscast here,” he said. “Thank you for watching today and over the decades as I traveled to many of your communities and anchored this program, Studio B, and Fox Report, plus endless marathon hours of breaking news.”

“It’s been an honor and my pleasure. Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalist will thrive. I’m Shepard Smith.”

In a statement released by Fox News Media President Jay Wallace Friday afternoon, he called Smith “one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry.”

[embedded content]