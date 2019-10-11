A New Orleans high school won’t be taking Chick-fil-A up on its recent offer to provide free catered lunches for teachers.

The company extended the offer through the College Football Playoff Foundation, but Dr. Steven Corbett — principal of Lusher High School — refused because of the company’s “views” on LGBTQ issues.

What are the details?

Corbett told WWL-TV that the school passed on the beloved chain restaurant’s offer in order to protect the school’s apparent progressive sensibilities.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-fil-A at an employee lunch,” Corbett said. “The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day. Chick-fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community.”

Corbett told WDSU-TV that it was important to make a case for the promotion of LGBTQ rights in denying the kind offer.

“Anytime an organization is anti-LGBTQ, and has efforts to infringe upon their rights, we thought it was important to support and stand up for their community at this time,” he argued.

A spokesperson for the College Football Playoff Foundation said that the high school will receive a catered lunch from a different restaurant.

What else?

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A told Fox News that the company will continue its top-notch service to its guests and employees alike.

“We are a restaurant company focused on food and hospitality and have no political or social agenda,” the statement read. “Our priority is on providing a welcoming and respectful environment for our guests and Team Members.”