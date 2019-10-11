Facebook, which has banned numerous conservative personalities and placed others on “hate agent” watchlists has repeatedly come under fire from Hillary Clinton — for not being anti-Trump enough.

At an event at the University of Michigan, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she was “very worried” about “foreign interference with the election,” and attacked Facebook for allowing “a stream of outrageous stories fed to people’s Facebook feeds.”

Despite the mountain of evidence of Silicon Valley’s anti-conservative bias, including search results rigged to suppress conservative content, Clinton demanded more from big tech companies.

“I’m also really disappointed in a lot of the tech companies and I’ll mention Facebook because they’re the most influential,” said the former candidate.

Clinton made similar comments in a speech at George Washington University last month, complaining that the Trump Campaign is “spending hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars on Facebook each week.”

She went on to accuse the Trump campaign of using the platform to spread “fake endorsements and outright lies about Democrats.”

“They have been doing this since after the 2017 inauguration, but it’s getting at an even higher velocity now. And even though these posts violate Facebook’s stated terms of service, they’re still up, Facebook is still paid for them, and the people who are targeted to receive them still believe them.”

Clinton also complained that democracy was being threatened by “phony, false, online news stories” that “migrate to the so-called mainstream media.”

She attacked Facebook for suggesting that users ought to “decide for themselves” whether to believe or disbelieve content on the platform.

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.