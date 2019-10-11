https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12891006

Photo by Max

Max writes at 1:01pm “What’s going on??”

From Metro Transit Police:

“Confirmed stabbing. Police, medics o/s.

Capitol South Station: MTPD, MPD, USCP & DC EMS o/s responding to a confirmed stabbing. Details will follow. The station is CLOSED at this time. Trains on Blue/Orange/Silver are bypassing the station. Use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates.”

From MPD: “Stabbing Investigation in the 300 block of 1st St SE. Lookout for B/F, 14 yrs of age, 100 lbs., short dreadlocks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants”

Update from Metro Transit Police: “Capitol South Update: DC Metropolitan Police will be the lead agency for this incident. Please follow @DCPoliceDept for updates. Also, please be advised that Capitol South Station is likely to remain closed for some time to come. Use Eastern Market or Federal Center SW.”

