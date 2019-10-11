A transgender person lashed out at Nia-Malika Henderson during CNN’s LGBTQ town hall Thursday night after Henderson mispronounced their name.

“I want to bring in Shea Diamond. A singer song-writer from L.A. She currently supports mayor Pete Buttigieg. What’s your question?” Malika Henderson asked.

Diamond, who pronounces their first name “Shia,” did not take kindly to Malika Henderson’s pronunciation. (RELATED: Gillibrand Rips Fox News’ Abortion Coverage During Network’s Town Hall)

“It’s violence to misgender or to alter a name of a trans person,” Diamond said.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Diamond then proceeded to question long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro about his plan to implement a transgender rights agenda. (RELATED: REPORT: Six Of The Donors Joaquin Castro Doxxed Also Donated To Him And Brother)

“So the first thing I would like to say is the national transvisibility March happened last week. And we didn’t see much representation from sis gender people,” Diamond said. “And we want to know if you are elected as president, will you have a group of transgender people to counsel you or advise you?”

Castro responded that he would indeed have transgender people counsel him as president.

” I would do that. In this campaign, we have been making sure to reach out to people in including transgender individuals as I speak out on issues important to the LGBTQ community and important to the forward progress as a country,” Castro said.