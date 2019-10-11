Actress and activist Jane Fonda was arrested Friday in front of the U.S. Capitol during a protest of climate change.

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Mike Valerio, a reporter with the Washington, D.C., TV outlet WUSA, tweeted a video of the 82-year-old, clad all in red, handcuffed and being escorted off the Capitol steps.

A small group of protesters stood by, applauding.

Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, said Fonda’s arrest came on the group’s inaugural demonstration.

Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change “a collective crisis that demands collective action now.”

Fonda recently moved from her Los Angeles home to D.C. for four months to join the climate change movement, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The actress has a long history of political activism. She participated in the 1960s civil rights movement, was a vocal and controversial opponent of the Vietnam War and supported the Black Panthers.