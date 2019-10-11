Jane Fonda was arrested Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. while protesting about climate change, it was reported.

Local station WUSA9 posted a video showing the 81-year-old actress being taken into custody.

“We love you Jane” is what a crowd could be heard saying.

Before the arrest, Fonda said that she moved to the city to protest climate change.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [Netflix] series [Grace and Frankie] and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” Fonda told the Washington Post, saying she is going to be there for the next 14 Fridays.

“It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday,” she said.

Officials confirmed her arrest, though details about her arrest are not clear.

US actress Jane Fonda listens to Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe’s speech before receiving the Vermeil Medal of the City of Paris on June 10, 2010 at the Paris City Hall. (Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)

“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” United States Capitol Police Communications Director Eva Malecki told People magazine.

Online, Fonda was criticized for the move, with many calling her “Hanoi Jane,” a nickname she picked up for her protests during the Vietnam War.

The moniker was created after she was photographed sitting on an enemy anti-aircraft gun in the 1970s.

In 2015, Fonda said she regretted taking the picture.

“It hurts me and it will to my grave that I made a huge, huge mistake that made a lot of people think I was against the soldiers,” she said, according to The Guardian.

At the time, a protester said, “She got Americans killed … and she went to Vietnam to advance her husband’s career.”

In 2011, she also wrote: “I hardly even thought about where I was sitting. The cameras flashed. I got up, and as I started to walk back to the car with the translator, the implication of what had just happened hit me. ‘Oh my God. It’s going to look like I was trying to shoot down U.S. planes.’”

“The image of Jane Fonda, Barbarella, Henry Fonda’s daughter, sitting on an enemy aircraft gun was a betrayal,” she said in 2005, “the largest lapse of judgment I can imagine.”