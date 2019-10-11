Jane Fonda will be in Washington, D.C., for four months’ worth of sit-ins and rallies on climate change, and she said in an interview she hopes she gets arrested.

“Look what the students did,” the controversial 81-year-old actress told the Los Angeles Times. “We don’t want to just go silent. They still have the torch, but the grandmas are taking it now and continuing it right up until the key thing, which is next November.”

Fonda said she plans to spend about four months in the capital to participate in a series of rallies, with the first one scheduled for Friday. She said she had wanted to take a year, but was able to get just the shorter amount of time, after which she will go back to Hollywood, finish recording her hit series, and return to protest more.

She added she drew her inspiration after reading a book that included information about Swedish teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg.

“She read the read the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report and she realized that the crisis was barreling straight at us, like a train, and looked around and people weren’t behaving appropriately,” Fonda said. “It so traumatized her that she stopped eating. I hadn’t realized that she stopped eating and speaking for almost a year. And that really hit me.”

Fonda said the rallies will concentrate on a push to stop all new leasing permits for fossil fuel development on public lands and waters, and to seek a gradual phaseout over 30 years, so that people who work for the fossil fuel industry will get “decent union jobs” that can support families.