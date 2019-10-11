A federal judge in New York has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule linking immigrants’ legal status to their use of public benefits.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in the Southern District of New York issued a temporary nationwide injunction stopping the administration from enforcing the requirements, as well as a stay of the effective date.

The rule was scheduled to take effect Oct. 15.

The final rule, which was announced in August, targets immigrants trying to enter the United States or those already living in the country who are trying to obtain a green card.

Under the rule, any immigrant who receives at least one designated public benefit — including Medicaid, food stamps or public housing vouchers — for more than 12 months within any 36-month period will be considered a “public charge” and will be more likely to be denied a green card by immigration officials.