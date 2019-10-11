According to NBC News, an estimated 10% of the Uighur minority population is being held captive in reeducation camps by the Chinese government. These camps are beginning to echo the atrocities of Mao Zedong’s treacherous Great Leap Forward from 1958 to 1962. The draconian measures now being introduced rival the worst dystopian fantasies of our time – yet the NBA, which bills itself as the most progressive and tolerant of the athletic leagues, is bowing to the oppressive communist regime.

Amid the millions being detained and subjugated by the Chinese government, in mainly the Xinjiang province, many women are now reportedly being forced to have abortions. Others are reportedly being compelled to yield to intrauterine contraceptive measures.

Countless Chinese women have now come forward with harrowing claims of subjugation and rape alongside forced abortions at the hands of Chinese officials. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo has called the treatment of the Uighur minorities at the hands of the Chinese regime “the stain of the century.”

Recently, The Independent recounted a particularly horrific incident. Gulzira Mogdyn was placed under house arrest by Chinese officials in the Xinjiang province for having WhatsApp on her phone. She was 10 weeks pregnant at the time. According to Mogdyn, doctors cut her child out from her womb without anesthesia before murdering the infant. Mogdyn told the Independent, “Two humans were lost in this tragedy – my baby and me.”

Among the other alarming allegations are reports that the Chinese government is harvesting organs from its subjugated minorities, including Christians and Tibetans. According to the findings presented to the UN Human Rights Council by the China Tribunal, it’s on an industrial scale. The details are particularly harrowing and gruesome as detailed by the Independent:

Detainees were ‘killed to order… cut open while still alive for their kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, cornea and skin to be removed and turned into commodities for sale’, the tribunal’s final judgment said.

It’s supremely ironic, even surreal, that the NBA, purportedly the most “woke” sports league, is running a training center in Xinjiang, the epicenter of the major atrocities being committed by the Chinese government.

Senator Ted Cruz, alongside other members of Congress, has sent a letter to the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, insisting the league stand firm against the Chinese government. The letter states, in part:

It is outrageous that the Chinese Communist Party is using its economic power to suppress the speech of Americans inside the United States. It is also outrageous that the NBA has caved to Chinese government demands for contrition.

The letter is also quick to point out Silver’s glaring hypocrisy:

NBA players have a rich history of speaking out on sensitive topics of social justice and human rights inside the United States, and the NBA takes pride in defending their right to do so. Yet while it is easy to defend freedom of speech when it costs you nothing, equivocating when profits are at stake is a betrayal of fundamental American values.

When the NBA alongside companies like Apple, Starbucks, and Nike virtue signal nonsense all while giving the Chinese government full support and tacit approval for their barbarous crimes against humanity, it’s nothing short of being morally repugnant. These organizations’ pathetic claims of progressive virtues alongside their infantile tantrumsare in complete shambles now that we are becoming increasingly aware of the horrific atrocities the Chinese government continues to inflict on its people.