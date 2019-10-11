On Wednesday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan discusses Elizabeth Warren’s latest scandal and track record of lying. Video and partial transcript below:

Elizabeth Warren has been going around from place to place telling this story about how she was fired from a job as a teacher because she was pregnant…She makes this claim — and she’s making this again and again — [here’s] just one time:

WARREN: Teaching special needs kids is a calling, But I finished the first year visibly pregnant, and back in those days, it meant you didn’t get invited back.

She was kicked out for being visibly pregnant. Now here’s the way she described the same thing in a 2008 interview.

WARREN: I did that for a year, and then that summer — I actually didn’t have the education course. So I was on an emergency certificate, it was called. And I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, I don’t think this is going to work out for me. And I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby, and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about thinking what am I gonna do. And my husband’s view of it was [to] stay home. You know, we have children, we’ll have more children. You’ll love this. And I was very restless about it.

So that is a different story, and according to the minutes from the Riverdale Board of Education, 1971, obtained by The Washington Free Beacon — and my question is, Why is [it that] only the conservative Washington Free Beacon had the intellectual curiosity to look into this? I mean, if this were a [Republican] candidate, What about NBC? What about ABC? What about the New York Times? Wouldn’t they all have been on top of this? But no, it’s just the Washington Free Beacon.

[According to the meeting minutes], Warren was unanimously offered her job back from the Board of Education. So here she is, dodging the question, [once she is] finally asked. I don’t know who asked it on the campaign trail, but listen to her nonresponses.

REPORTER: Is it accurate to say you were fired or were you forced to resign? Or how would we characterize this? WARREN: You know, look it doesn’t matter much what the term is, but let’s be clear: I was six months pregnant. It was my first job, I was 22 years old, and the job that was mine — that I’d been hired for the next year — was taken away when they knew I was pregnant. REPORTER: Just to be clear, because I want to write this down, they were not incorrect to say that you were fired. WARREN: I don’t know what else should go on. I mean, it was my job. In April they’d said, “You’re doing a great job, come back next year.” When they found out I was pregnant, they changed that.

So that’s going to be, that is a provable or disprovable statement. It really sounds to me like she’s lying. And the thing about it is, we know she lied. We know she had this story her whole career about being — whatever she was, Cherokee? I can’t remember what tribe she was supposed to be part of. She even tried to sell [it] after a blood test showed that it wasn’t true. She even tried to say, well ,I had 1/50 billionth of a drop of Native American blood in me.

The thing is, that’s a pattern of behavior. It’s a pattern of portraying yourself as a left-wing victim in order to get ahead in your profession. That’s a pattern of behavior, that is something she does, and she’s doing it. If it’s true that she was offered her job back, and she just didn’t take it because she just wanted to stay home with her baby. Good for her.

If it’s true, she’s now spinning that to make herself look like a victim once again. We know that’s something that she does. We know that her whole career has been based on that.

It raises questions about her Leftism, it raises questions about the victim-crat society, victim-crat culture of leftism, and it raises questions about her personal integrity. I think that that’s an important thing. She’s now really the frontrunner, [and] if she’s not the frontrunner, she’s tied with Joe Biden for the frontrunner.

