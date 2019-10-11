Advertisement

Terrifying aerial footage showed crews battling a California wildfire fueled by winds as homes burned and thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

The fire, known as the Saddleridge Brush Fire, broke out after 9pm on Thursday in Sylmar, north of Los Angeles, along the 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street and jumped the highway, according to KTLA.

Multiple freeways, including Interstate 5, Interstate 210, and Interstate 405 northbound were shut down at least partially, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire officials said the Saddleridge Fire consumed more than 4,700 acres by 8am on Friday with zero containment.

Helicopters made repeated water drops as 1,000 firefighters on the ground attacked flames in and around homes, 25 of which have been damaged so far.

Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations in the Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Oakridge Estates neighborhoods affecting about 100,000 people on the northern edge of the city in the San Fernando Valley area.

At a joint press conference, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Police Department announced that one person had died after an adult male believed to be in his late 50s went into cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

Paramedics began performing CPR and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As the sun rose on Friday morning, the Saddleridge fire continued to burn right by several homes and on the hills in Sylmar

Water fighter planes dumped gallons on the still-burning Saddleridge Fire on Friday morning

A plane dropped a red retardant, a substance used to slow or stop the spread of fire or reduce its intensity, over Sylmar, where the Saddleridge Fire began

A firefighter works to extinguish the Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch early Friday morning with a bucket of water

A firefighter walks through the smoke after battling the Saddleridge Fire all night in Porter Ranch

This map shows where the various fires in California are blazing, including the most recent Saddleridge Fire

According to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas, the fire is burning at a rate of 800 acres per hour.

‘As you can imagine the embers from the wind have been traveling a significant distance which causes another fire to start,’ he said.

Dozens of schools and universities were closed as administrators urged to students to stay safe.

On Thursday night, drivers shared terrifying footage of the flames raging on either side of the freeway before it was shut down.

Emergency service are seen at intervals along the highway in the dramatic footage, as the fire burns orange into the night’s sky.

In one of the videos the driving conditions become so bad due to the smoke that cars begin to pull over on the side of the road.

In separate videos, part of the footage shows huge flames rising up into the sky from a building as helicopters circle above the area.

Land further behind in the background is also on fire, with large areas of grass burning into the night’s sky.

Much of northern California, from San Francisco to the Oregon border, remains under a state ‘red flag’ fire alert.

The National Weather Service said the hot gusty winds that usually hit northern California in October, sometimes called the ‘Diablo Winds,’ would persist into Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the nearby Sandlewood fire continued to rage on.

According to Riverside County officials, the fire started when trash being hauled caught fire and the driver dumped the load alongside the road to prevent the truck from being set ablaze.

Dry grass quickly ignited and winds gusting to 50mph blew the fire into the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, about 75 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

No injuries have been reported aside from a firefighter who suffered a ‘minor’ eye injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

‘We need people to leave now while they can,’ fire officials said during a press conference Friday morning, according to FOX 11. ‘If you stay in [mandatory evacuation] areas we cannot guarantee that we will save you.’

Only 10 percent of 800 acres of the Sandalwood Fire contained as of Friday morning, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Hot, dry winds sweeping into Southern California raised concerns that the region’s largest utility could widen power shutoffs on Friday to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires.

Southern California Edison turned off electricity to about 20,000 people in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Kern counties, but warned that thousands more could lose service as Santa Ana winds gained strength.

Winds gusted dangerously as forecast before calming in Northern California, where Pacific Gas & Electric faced hostility and second-guessing over its widespread shutoffs.

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized PG&E and ordinary customers complained about the inconveniences caused by the unprecedented blackouts that began midweek.

A firefighter sprays water on a fully engulfed house on Jolette Way in Granada Hills North early Friday morning

Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in Granada Hills on Friday

PG&E, though, suggested it was already seeing the wisdom of its decision borne out as gusts topping 77 mph raked the San Francisco Bay Area amid a bout of dry, windy weather.

Lois Arvickson, 89 (pictured), of Calimesa, has been missing since Thursday night after the Sandalwood Fire swept through the mobile home park where she lived

‘We have found multiple cases of damage or hazards’ caused by heavy winds, including fallen branches that came in contact with overhead lines, said Sumeet Singh, a vice president for the utility company. ‘If they were energized, they could’ve ignited.’

Because of the dangerous weather in the forecast, PG&E cut power Wednesday to an estimated two million people in an area.

Amid the chaos, a man says his 89-year-old mother has been missing since Thursday night after the wind-driven wildfire swept through a Southern California mobile home park, destroying dozens of residences.

Lois Arvickson called her son, Don Turner, from her cellphone to say she was evacuating shortly after the blaze was reported in the Calimesa area.

‘She said she’s getting her purse and she’s getting out, and the line went dead,’ he said.

Arvickson’s neighbors saw in her garage as flames approached, according to Turner. A short time later the neighbors saw the garage on fire, but they don’t know if she’d managed to escape, he said.

Turner said he’s been checking hospitals.

Riverside County fire officials said they’re still trying to determine if anybody is unaccounted for after 74 structures were decimated.

Previously authorities said they responded to ‘numerous’ medical emergencies at the park. Several residents were transported to hospitals but there were no details on their conditions, county fire Capt Fernando Herrera said.

A man stomps on flames of the Saddleridge Fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles early Friday morning

A helicopter flies past as a man throws dirt on flames of the Saddleridge Fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles on Friday morning

Flames shoot out from the front of a house on Jolette Way in Granada Hills North early Friday morning

Firefighters recoil from smoke and heat from a fully engulfed house on Jolette Way in Granada Hills North early Friday morning,

Fire officials were investigating what caused the trash in the truck to catch fire in Calimesa.

Linda Klosek, 70, and her daughter Stacey Holloway, 43, had gone grocery shopping and were on their way back home to Villa Calimesa when they saw their neighbors evacuating.

‘You couldn’t even see anything, the smoke was so thick,’ Linda said.

From the evacuation center they watched on TV as flames destroyed their home.

‘When you’re watching it, it’s like someone else’s home,’ Stacey said. They returned $60 worth of groceries to the store because now ‘there’s no place to put it.’

The 2018 wildfire season last year was the deadliest and most destructive ever recorded in California, with about 100 residents and firefighters killed.

More than 8,500 fires erupted, scorching more than 1.8 million acres and causing billions of dollars of damage.