Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan backed an inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump during an upcoming segment of PBS’s “Firing Line.”

“I think we do need an inquiry because we have to get to the bottom of it,” Hogan said in the segment that airs Friday evening, according to Politico. “I’m not ready to say I support impeachment and the removal of the president, but I do think we should have an impeachment inquiry.”

He added that he is concerned about whether the inquiry will be “a fair, objective one” but concluded that he doesn’t “see any other way to get the facts.”

Republican Governor Larry Hogan, whose father was a key GOP congressman in Nixon impeachment investigation, now supports Trump impeachment inquiry https://t.co/w49LOGJYLh — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 11, 2019

Hogan is one of several Republicans including Govs. Phil Scott of Vermont and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts who have expressed interest in an impeachment inquiry. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched a formal inquiry on Sept. 24

No House Republicans have expressed interest in a formal inquiry, according to Politico; however, at least 15 GOP senators including Mitt Romney of Utah, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Ben Sasse of Nebraska have “expressed concerns or said they have questions,” according to a Washington Post analysis.

If the House votes to impeach Trump, the process will move on to the Senate. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Felt A Lot Differently About Impeachment When The President Was From Her Party)

Hogan’s father, Lawrence Hogan, was the only Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee to vote in favor of all impeachment articles against former President Richard Nixon in 1974.

