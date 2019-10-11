Last night President Trump conducted a fabulously successful rally at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. Scott had a great experience that included meeting the President and hearing his reporting praised repeatedly by President Trump. The 20,000 who were lucky enough to get into the Target Center had a wonderful time; by all accounts it was one of Trump’s best rallies.

But outside the arena, things were quite different. Thousands of lawless, violent Democrats “protested” Trump’s appearance by committing assault, among other crimes. They battled police officers. They attacked Republicans leaving Target Center. They set bonfires and burned patriotic regalia. They carried the flag of the defunct Soviet Union.

They spat on peaceful Trump supporters. They assaulted an uncounted number of normal citizens leaving the Target Center. They struck a woman across the head with a piece of lumber. They waved a sign that said, “Blue Lives Don’t [email protected]$king Matter.” The Minneapolis Chief of Police reported, “Objects containing liquid believed to be urine were hurled at some of my officers along with bottles and rocks. Police horses were also assaulted by protesters striking them with sticks.”

These leftists are identical to the Nazi Brownshirts of the 1930s. But make no mistake–they represent today’s Democratic Party. A sitting Democratic State Representative, Aisha Gomez (DFL-Minneapolis), was seen among the fascists, dressed in black like an Antifa hoodlum. And Minneapolis’s boy Mayor, Jacob Frey, who expressed regret that he could not legally prevent President Trump from visiting Minneapolis, and then tried to do it anyway, issued an order to the Minneapolis Police Department not to use chemical irritants on the mob of criminal Democrats. And not a single local Democrat has condemned the violence and disorder that took place last night.

Please go here and view the many videos and other tweets assembled by Katie Fulkerson of Center of the American Experiment, the Minnesota organization (run by me) that fights the fascism that we saw in the streets of Minneapolis last night. The facts are very, very bad for the Left and for the Democratic Party. We need to bring those facts to light before it is too late.