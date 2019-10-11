On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we review the horrible week the media had with The Hill’s Joe Concha. We also cover the CNN LGBTQ Democratic town hall and the comments by NBA coach Steve Kerr equating oppression and genocide in China with the Second Amendment in the United States. There was a lot of stupid crammed into the last 24 hours.

CNN’s LGBTQ town hall with the Democratic candidates was full of insanity. From equating mispronouncing someone’s name to violence to Beto O’Rourke calling for gutting religious liberty from the Constitution in the name of “tolerance,” we have all the highlights and lowlights that will serve as a fertile goldmine for campaign commercials for Republicans. Plus, Chris Cuomo makes a fool of himself because, well, “This is CNN.”

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, is an outspoken leftist who is happy and eager to criticize the United States at every opportunity. When he had the opportunity to criticize China for oppressing it’s people in Hong Kong or rounding up Uyghur Muslims and putting them in concentration camps, Kerr opted to attack…the United States again. We have the audio of this raging hypocrite and call him out for all of it.

We talk with Joe Concha, media columnist for The Hill and host on WOR radio in New York, about the horrible week in media. From Chuck Todd’s Meet the Press freakout to the media spearheading a defense of Elizabeth Warren, it was another week full of examples of just how awful journalism has become.

