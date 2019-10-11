Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pleaded with President Donald Trump on Friday to “change course while you still can” on Syria amid reports of deaths on both sides as Turkey increased its assault on Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

“Every concern I had about President Trump’s Syria decision is coming true in spades,” Graham, one of Trump’s harshest critics on his U.S. troop withdrawal decision, said on Twitter. “The reemergence of ISIS is on the way.

“And if you think only Europe is threatened — you are sadly mistaken.”

In a second post, Graham said: “The ability to recruit partners to fight radical Islam in the future has been virtually destroyed.

“Mr. President, change course while you still can.”

Turkey continued to pound northern Syria with airstrikes and an artillery bombardment on Friday, sending panicked civilians scrambling to escape, The Associated Press reported.

The U.N. refugee agency said tens of thousands of Kurds were on the move, while aid agencies warned that nearly a half-million people near the border were at risk.

In addition, Turkish officials in two border provinces said Thursday that six civilians were killed by mortar fire from Syria, while activists in Syria said seven civilians and eight Kurdish fighters have died.

Trump has steadily defended his decision amid strong attacks from Republicans and Democrats.

He tweeted Thursday that the U.S. had “one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win militarily, hit Turkey very hard financially and with sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!”

Graham, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., proposed legislation Wednesday that threatened economic sanctions against Turkey in response to the assault.