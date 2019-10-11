President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, a day before the state’s gubernatorial jungle primary. Governor John Bel Edwards (D) needs to get more than 50 percent of the vote against Republicans Rep. Ralph Abraham (D-LA) and Eddie Rispone to avoid a runoff.

All times eastern.

—

7:50 PM: Trump makes news after landing in Louisiana:

Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

7:45 PM:

Not the Undertaker’s Death Valley, but all eyes will be on Death Valley under the lights tomorrow evening to see how good Joe Burrow and LSU’s offense really is against Florida’s vaunted defense as election results come in after the polls close.

This might be a Trump rally first? They just played @WWE’s @undertaker’s music here in Louisiana pic.twitter.com/4P0Tm8I44r — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 11, 2019

I’m looking forward to working with @realDonaldTrump, @JohnKennedyLA, and @BillCassidy to get our state back on track and make Louisiana #1 in the South for jobs and opportunity. #LAGov #VoteRispone https://t.co/jBKvxtuyRz — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 11, 2019

It was great greeting folks waiting in line for our rally tonight with President @realDonaldTrump. Thank you to these patriots for giving our President the Louisiana welcome he deserves. #lagov #Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/9C1kZjnbx1 — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 11, 2019

7:30 PM:

At @Andrews_JBA, Little League Baseball Champions seen boarding Air Force One at the invitation of the president to accompany him on flight to Louisiana. They were at the WH today for a photo op with @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/yoRZaLc2Hl — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 11, 2019

The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse! What an amazing day! I’m so proud of this team! ⚾️🏆 pic.twitter.com/k27et9lBCR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 11, 2019

President Trump has just now arrived at the plane because he stayed behind to do press on the new trade deal with China. Taking off for Louisiana shortly! pic.twitter.com/3TAIIsyjmX — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 11, 2019

Definitely filling up pretty fast. There was still a massive line when I got in. pic.twitter.com/UBH4iNfuO9 — Wm. Taylor Potter (@wmtaylorpotter) October 11, 2019

WATCH | The crowd is already gathering outside the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles for President Trump’s rally later this evening. Our 12News team is onsite setting up their cameras for tonight. #12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oCynokLSn8 — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) October 11, 2019

The line to get into the Lake Charles Civic Center and see Donald Trump is pretty long. The president takes the stage to rally for Louisiana’s GOP gubernatorial candidates at 7. pic.twitter.com/g1aw4PpmHU — Ashley White (@AshleyyDi) October 11, 2019