Lori Loughlin could be facing a much harsher sentence than some of the other parents who have been charged in the college admissions scandal.

Last month fellow actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the scam but Loughlin could find herself in far greater trouble if she is convicted, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling.

“We will probably ask for a higher sentence for [Loughlin] than we did for Felicity Huffman,” Lelling said, according to Fox News.

Working against Loughlin is that she plans to fight the charges against her and husband Mossimo Giannulli. Huffman on the other hand, pleaded guilty and was sentenced accordingly.

“It just happened to be that Ms. Huffman was probably the least culpable of the defendants who we’ve charged in that case,” said Lelling. “She took responsibility almost immediately, she was contrite, did not try to minimize her conduct. I think she handled it in a very classy way.”

Two weeks behind bars was proportional for Huffman, according to Lelling, who said it was a “thoughtful sentence.”

The 56-year-old actress was also ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $20,000 fine for bribing an admissions consultant $15,000 to have her daughter’s answers on the SAT corrected.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and her husband stand accused for paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California through bribery as purported crew recruits. They are among dozens of others charged for participating in the scheme, which prosecutors claim they did with the help of William “Rick” Singer, a California college admissions consultant who has pleaded guilty to helping bribe university sports coaches to present clients’ children as fake athletic recruits.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli are facing additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and could face up to 40 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty.