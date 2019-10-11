A Louisiana high school has decided there’ll be no free lunch from Chick-fil-A .

According to an ABC affiliate in New Orleans, Lusher High School’s principal turned down the free food offer, saying the chicken chain’s LBGQT politics don’t align with the school’s.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-Fil-A at an employee lunch,” principal Steven Corbett told WWL-TV on Friday. “The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day.”

“Chick-Fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community,” he said.

The College Football Playoff Foundation, which was footing the bill, will instead bring the teachers food from another restaurant for the luncheon, the affiliate reported.

The furor over the chain’s stance erupted in 2017, after ThinkProgress reported that Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to groups that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.