Three people have been stabbed in a knife rampage at a shopping centre in Manchester today.

Anti-terror cops are investigating after terrified families described a knifeman “running and lunging” at shoppers in Starbucks.

Police Taser man after the stabbing rampage in Manchester city centreCredit: MEN Media

Cops and medics in Starbucks in the packed Arndale Centre following the attackCredit: MEN Media

Horrified witnesses heard screams as armed cops raced to the scene at the packed Arndale Centre in Manchester city centre.

Dramatic footage shows a suspect being pinned by down by Taser cops in the street.

Two women, including a 19-year-old, were rushed to hospital with stab wounds, along with a man in his 50s. A fourth woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was not knifed.

A man was running around with a knife lunging at people Shop worker

Details are still unclear but the Manchester Evening News reports two women were knifed in the hand and a man suffered stab wounds to the back and stomach.

MEN reporter John Scheerhout said he was told two people were “randomly stabbing people”.

But cops have only arrested a man in his 40s over the attack which led to the shopping centre being evacuated.

Armed cops raced to the Arndale after several people were left injured in a knife attackCredit: Mercury Press

A victim is stretchered out of the shopping centre after the attackCredit: Cavendish Press

Officers race through the shopping centre following the rampageCredit: PA:Press Association

Another victim is taken to an ambulance after being treated by medics in the shopping centreCredit: Cavendish Press

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan, 23, said: “A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken.

“Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores.”

The man who filmed the suspect being arrested said he was “screaming”, as petrified families told how they hid in shops as staff pulled down the shutters.

Elle McLaughlin, 22, from Failsworth, Oldham, who was shopping with her sister Amy and her baby, cowered in All Saints.

She said: “We were told to go into to All Saints and they kept is in there and pulled the shutters down so we were safe.

“It was frightening – we were in there for about 15 minutes then evacuated.”

Manchester Police initially said five people had been knifed but later confirmed paramedics had treated four people.

Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale Centre when he heard “a load of screams just outside” the shop he was in.

He said a woman then came into the shop and told others “a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me”.

Mr Houlder said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw “a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don’t know”.

Adding: “I definitely don’t think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe.”

A MEN reporter said: “One eyewitness has just told me there was panic in Arndale as people rushed to get out.

“She said one woman with her baby was shouting ‘bomb!’”

The North West Ambulance Service has confirmed they treated four patients, one with serious injuries, with all being taken to hospital.

Armed cops gathered outside the shopping centre before storming inCredit: Cavendish Press

Police cars raced to the scene after five people were left hurtCredit: Mercury Press

Dozens of shoppers were evacuated from the packed shopping centreCredit: Cavendish Press

Officers could be heard screaming “stay down” as they arrested the suspect.

It comes after witness claimed someone had walked into Arndale’s Starbucks and launched the attack.

They tweeted: “Some fella has just walked in Starbucks in the Arndale and stabbed a load of people apparently. Scary stuff.”

Greater Manchester Police has launched an anti-terror investigation and confirmed five people were stabbed.

A force spokesman said: “In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

“Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.”

The New York Police Department Counter terrorism chief James Waters tweeted: “We are closely monitoring the stabbing incident that took place in a Starbucks in Manchester, UK.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened.”

Paramedics and cops raced to the Arndale shopping centre this morningCredit: MEN Media

A huge police cordon has been set up surrounding the shopping centreCredit: MEN Media

A Starbucks spokesman told The Sun Online: “We are aware of the incident and supporting local authorities with their response.

“Our immediate priority is the well-being of our partners (employees) and customers in the area.”

Armed police have now entered the Arndale, after it was put on lockdown.

The force earlier tweeted: “Police are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Centre in #Manchester City Centre. More details will follow shortly.”

Officers swarmed on the shopping centre after reports of an attack just before midday, and it is not known if any fatalities have occurred.

The Arndale Centre is just a few hundred yards from the Manchester Arena and Victoria railway station – both of which have been the scene of recent terror attacks.

Twenty-two people were killed in May 2017 when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb in the Manchester Arena following an Ariane Grande concert – the youngest victim was just eight years old.

Last New Year’s Eve, three people including a police officer were seriously injured after a 25-year-old man launched a knife attack on passers-by.

Emergency services raced to the popular shopping centre after the attack this morningCredit: Mercury Press

Dozens of people were evacuated from the shopping centreCredit: Mercury Press

Cops tasered a man to the floor after several people are thought to have been injuredCredit: MEN Media

