Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is supporting the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

His comments came during an interview on the PBS show, “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover.” A video excerpt of the interview was posted Thursday night on the show’s Twitter account.

“I think we do need an inquiry because we have to get to the bottom of it,” he said. “I’m not ready to say I support impeachment and the removal of the president.

“But I do think we have to have an impeachment inquiry. But I’m very concerned about can we have a fair and objective one. And I’m not sure we can in this Democratic Congress.”

However, he did stress the importance of the inquiry.

“I don’t see any other way to get to the facts,” Hogan said.