On this week’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show: Sunday Special,” The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief talks with Meghan McCain about some of the prominent Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, and Pete Buttigieg. Video and partial transcript below:

SHAPIRO: When I’m looking at the radical Democrats, I don’t feel like I have tons of choice. And I wonder what happened to the Democratic Party, and who is responsible for this?

MCCAIN: It’s like, did Trump do it? Did Trump create this sort of Ying to the Yang in it? I don’t really know how it got to this place. Did Bernie just unleash this dragon that took hold, that has taken over in so many spaces? I don’t know the answer, but I do think that’s the future, and I think it’s very scary.

SHAPIRO: Yeah, I mean you’ve talked about this on the show and gotten just shellacked for it. But when you talk about the intersectionalism of the Democratic Party, it is pretty frightening and the entire Left has now bought into this — nah, I shouldn’t say the entire Left — a large segment [of] the Left has bought into this, including virtue-signaling about intersectionality in bizarre and strange ways.

It’s one of the reasons why — you know, to go back to Biden for a moment — when I look at Biden, and Biden makes a speech in which he talks about the original vision of the country and was trying to fulfill that, I think that’s kind of in line with, just kind of traditional American politics. Then you get Beto onstage, talking about how America is founded on slavery and rooted in slavery, and how we have to all acknowledge that every inequality in American life is rooted in slavery. And I think to myself, I don’t know what happened to these people. I mean, I really don’t.

MCCAIN: Well, Biden also says not every Republican is a bad person, [and] I know plenty of good Republican friends. He’s just been taking so much heat, for even silly statements like that. I don’t understand why that’s offensive to people.

Mayor Pete has really disappointed me. When he first came on “The View,” I was like, this is a guy from the Midwest who really gets America, who really got like the middle of the country, could probably win over all these Rust Belt voters that Hillary ended up losing. And then for me, his take on abortion is so extreme and so out of the realm of where I think most Americans — even if you’re pro-choice — are. [He] gave an interview where he was talking about his interpretation of the Bible maybe could be, [life] doesn’t begin until the baby is born. I’m paraphrasing what he said, did you see that interview? And I don’t know where that’s coming from?

SHAPIRO: I mean, not the Bible. As it turns out, I’m very, very well-versed in the Bible, like in the original Hebrew. And no.

MCCAIN: But it’s just a bizarre statement. Who are you winning over with that? Because you already have so many supporters on the Left. You need to win over me, right? And that makes me run screaming in the other direction.

SHAPIRO: I don’t know what his pitch is. I mean, originally, when he emerged on the stage, [I thought] this guy’s interesting. He seems like he treats people like human beings. As soon as he said, I’m willing to eat at Chick-fil-A, they’ve got a chicken — I was like, oh a rational, sane human being. And, so what [that] he’s gay. Who cares?

MCCAIN: He was very warm and likable, and when he first came on I was like, oh my God like, what a great — what a refreshing Democrat.

SHAPIRO: I mean, I said at the very beginning, I thought that he was really fascinating. I said it on air. And then he got into this whole Pastor Pete routine, and he’s quoting the Bible more frequently than I do, and I don’t do it all that often. But I just kept thinking to myself, Why are we getting Bible class with with Pete Buttigieg? Why? Does he think that it’s a smart strategy to tell every Christian in the country that they’re misinterpreting the Bible, and that abortion on-demand is biblically mandated? I don’t see the strategy there, it’s bizarre.

MCCAIN: And I don’t know if it’s just sort of the temptation to go very progressive — because that’s what you think you need to [do to] win — during primaries. Maybe he just wasn’t thinking about the general? But he’s the one in particular, not to spend so much time trashing him, because I still think he’s probably a good and decent person. But I think his politics are much different than I had originally [thought].

