A Metro station next to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., closed down Friday after a stabbing left a juvenile male unconscious and not breathing, a Metropolitan Police Department officer told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The teenager walked up to a Metro station manager and collapsed inside the Capitol South station Friday afternoon, Metro Transit Police said according to NBC Washington. The 15-year-old was unconscious and not breathing, Officer Sean Hickman confirmed to the DCNF.

Police did not catch the culprit and the person is not in custody, Hickman added. A 14-year-old female is a suspect in the stabbing according to NBC Washington. (RELATED: Man Who Allegedly Stabbed DC Runner To Death Found Not ‘Competent’)

WUSA9 reporter Bruce Leshan tweeted out a video of the stabbing victim. Blood can be seen on the floor of the Metro stop as multiple paramedics arrive on scene, and people can be heard screaming.

WATCH, WARNING GRAPHIC:

American University student Chuck Decker told reporters that he witnessed the stabbing victim lying on the ground. Decker recorded the video Leshan tweeted out, the WUSA9 reporter wrote.

“We went back down to look and we see him lying on the ground with blood coming everywhere, coming out of his throat,” Decker said according to a video on Twitter.

Chuck Decker, an American University student who was on the Hill for a meeting, saw the stabbing victim lying in the Capitol South Metro Station after he was stabbed. pic.twitter.com/RoJraqtnqO — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) October 11, 2019

Metro Transit Police tweeted that the Capitol South station would be closed until further notice.

“Capitol South Station: MTPD, MPD, USCP & DC EMS o/s responding to a confirmed stabbing. Details will follow. The station is CLOSED at this time. Trains on Blue/Orange/Silver are bypassing the station. Use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates,” the tweet read.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

