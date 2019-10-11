After a boisterous campaign speech Thursday night from President Donald Trump, his Minneapolis supporters apparently had to face the rage of local protesters who were waiting for them outside the stadium.

Washington Post election correspondent Jenna Johnson noted one incident, describing “a man in a blue jacket … spotted by a protester who yelled: ‘There’s a Nazi over here!’ A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him.”

A man in a blue jacket seemed to be leaving the Trump rally by himself when he was spotted by a protester who yelled: “There’s a Nazi over here!” A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him. He finally ran away. pic.twitter.com/jzYaWgca9g — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) October 11, 2019

The unruly group taunted police security, as well as Trump supporters as they departed after the speech. Many city police were present at the rally. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had forbidden police to wear their uniforms at the event so the police donned pro-Trump t-shirts instead. (RELATED: Police Officer Running Against Ilhan Omar Says She’s An ‘Absentee Landlord,’ Says She’s ‘Not Doing Anything’ For Minnesota)

The mayor may have contributed to the tense atmosphere when he issued a statement that claimed Trump wasn’t visiting his city under “ordinary circumstances” and that some of the president’s statements “have been reprehensible.”

Independent congressional candidate Chris Kelley tweeted that the mayor was escalating tensions by “weaponizing citizen safety for political reasons.” (RELATED: ‘This Is Tremendous’ — Ilhan Omar Celebrates Court Ruling Against Terror Watch Lists)

For his part, Trump laid into Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents a Minneapolis constituency. Trump called the congresswoman an “American-hating socialist” and “a disgrace,” as images of Omar flashed on the stadium screen.

Trump began his speech by talking about the issue of the hour: his potential impeachment, and told the crowd that his political opponents began planning his removal “19 minutes after I raised my hand and took the oath of office.”