More Companies Bail On Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Project: Report

Posted by | Oct 11, 2019 | | 0 |

More Companies Bail On Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Project: Report
https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/11/facebook-libra-cryptocurrency/

Mastercard, Stripe and eBay are reportedly among the most recent companies that are ditching Facebook’s fledgling cryptocurrency.

The companies said in a statement following their decision Friday that they respect the project, but are shifting their focus to other projects. Mastercard, Visa, Uber, and others were all expected to make investments of $10 million in the cryptocurrency, Libra.

“We highly respect the vision of the Libra Association; however, eBay has made the decision to not move forward as a founding member. At this time, we are focused on rolling out eBay’s managed payments experience for our customers,” an eBay representative told Business Insider.

Stripe made similar comments. (RELATED: Tech Journalists, Experts Call PayPal’s Decision To Back Out Of Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Plan A ‘Blow’ To The Social Media Giant)

The German headquarters of online marketplace eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow, Germany, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Stripe is supportive of projects that aim to make online commerce more accessible for people around the world,” a company representative told reporters. “Libra has this potential We will follow its progress closely and remain open to working with the Libra Association at a later stage.”

“We remain focused on our strategy and our own significant efforts to enable financial inclusion around the world,” Mastercard spokesman James Issokson said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The company will continue to “monitor” the libra, the statement added.

“We appreciate Stripe and eBay’s support for the goals and mission of the Libra project,” Dante Disparte, head of Policy and Communication for the Libra Association at Facebook, said. He went on to say the company is “focused on moving forward.”

Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina called for the tech company in June to testify.

“Facebook has data on billions of people and has repeatedly shown a disregard for the protection and careful use of this data,” Waters said in a statement.

Mastercard, eBay and Stripe’s move came after PayPal left the project Oct. 4.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Chris White

Related Posts

Mark Sanford Is In: President Trump Has Another Republican Primary Challenger

Mark Sanford Is In: President Trump Has Another Republican Primary Challenger

September 8, 2019

High School Considers Erasing ‘Traumatizing’ George Washington Mural

High School Considers Erasing ‘Traumatizing’ George Washington Mural

May 2, 2019

Yang On Health Care: ‘I Am Asian, So I Know A Lot Of Doctors’

Yang On Health Care: ‘I Am Asian, So I Know A Lot Of Doctors’

September 12, 2019

Trump: Impeachment Is A ‘Positive For Me’

Trump: Impeachment Is A ‘Positive For Me’

September 24, 2019

RSS Sponsored Campaigns

  • The House Freedom Fund. Effective, Vetted, Conservative Candidates, Who Will Hold To Your Principles! June 27, 2019
    Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
  • Glenn Beck Launches “Real Estate Agents I Trust” May 15, 2019
    CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

You may like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

More Topics

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...