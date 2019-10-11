When Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who at one point been Indiana’s leading abortionist, died last month, his family went to his Illinois home to go through his things. There they made a grisly discovery that made national news. Inside Klopfer’s garage, he had stored more than 2,200 “fetal remains” from abortions he had performed. No one was quite sure why Klopfer would have wanted to keep these bodies at all, much less keep them in his home. Wednesday, authorities in Indiana made another gruesome discovery:

Authorities in Illinois discovered additional fetal remains Wednesday stashed in a car that had belonged to a doctor who performed abortions in Indiana, a month after his death led to the discovery of more than 2,200 other sets of remains in his garage… The sheriff’s office says during its investigation last month into the origin of the remains found in the garage it became aware of numerous vehicles and properties either owned or rented by Klopfer in the Chicago suburb of Dolton. Eight vehicles belonging to Klopfer were located, and in the trunk of one car, five plastic bags and a box were found to contain “numerous medically preserved fetal remains.”

Authorities initially said they believed there were fewer than 100 sets of remains in the trunk but later updated that number to 165. The owner of the property where Klopfer stored his eight cars had been wondering what might be inside them since last month:

The property’s owner Greg Cooper said he saw Klopfer once a year when he came to pay the rent, which he did right before he died. Cooper said he thought nothing of it until he saw news coverage of the discovery of thousands of fetal remains on the Klopfer family property in unincorporated Crete. Cooper called the Will County Sheriff. “When I saw it on the news, I’m like, ‘If this guy’s that nuts, would he do something like that?’ And evidently, he did.”

Klopfer lost his right to practice medicine in 2016 after numerous complaints were filed with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. A local right-to-life group wrote about the decision at the time:

After a 15-hour hearing in front of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board on Thursday, August 25, abortionist Ulrich G. Klopfer’s license to practice medicine in the State of Indiana has been indefinitely suspended. Of particular note, the board’s demeanor seemed to change upon Klopfer’s admission of not reporting a 10-year-old abortion patient to authorities, even though her parents informed Klopfer she was pregnant due to rape by a family member. Klopfer’s stance that he does not judge seemed to stun the board, as several members admonished him for not realizing the seriousness of his inaction.

He did not judge when a 10-year-old was being raped by a family member? So he was exactly the kind of monster you would imagine him to be. Here’s a local news report from WGNTV: