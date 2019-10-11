https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/11/chris-hayes-shepard-smith-theory/

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes suggested via Twitter that former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith’s departure from the network could have something to do with Attorney General William Barr’s meeting with News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch.

A Fox News regular since its 1996 inception, Smith said goodbye to his “Shepard Smith Reporting” audience on Friday.

“So Barr goes and meets w Murdoch and then…” Hayes tweeted.

“I mean who knows,” Hayes continued in another tweet. “I have no inside info. Mostly I thought the AG having a meeting at Rupert’s house, amidst very public internal battles over coverage of Trump, looked…odd.”

Barr’s behind-closed-doors Wednesday meeting with Murdoch drew plenty of media speculation, particularly as the network has increasingly come under fire from President Donald Trump. However, Smith spokesman Chris Giglio reportedly told the New York Times’ Michael M. Grynbaum that the exit had nothing to do with the meeting. (RELATED: NBC Reporter Claims That Shepard Smith Was Escorted Out By Security, Fox News Reportedly Denies)

The MSNBC anchor was still criticized for is theory on Twitter.

