House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday that the federal appeals court ruling rejecting President Donald Trump’s effort to block his accounting firm from handing over his financial information was “a victory for our democracy.”

“Today’s ruling is a resounding victory for the rule of law, our Constitution and its system of checks and balances,” Pelosi said in a statement to members of her caucus.

“It is a victory for our democracy, as the courts reaffirm the Congress’s authority and responsibility to conduct oversight and consider legislation on behalf of the American people.

“As the court stated: ‘Contrary to the president’s arguments, the committee possesses authority under both the House rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply.'”

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, affirmed a lower court ruling that the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena to Mazars LLP for the data was valid.

President Trump could appeal to the Supreme Court.

The House panel subpoenaed records from Mazars in April, including documents from 2011 to 2018 in its investigation into Trump’s reporting of his finances and potential conflicts of interest.

Pelosi continued Friday: “Armed with the support of the courts and guided by the wisdom of the Constitution, we will continue to protect our democracy.”

The speaker congratulated House Oversight Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and the panel “for their outstanding work to honor our Constitution” and thanked caucus members for their “patriotic leadership to defend our Constitution.”