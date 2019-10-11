Singer and actress Nancy Sinatra boasted of her prediction of what would happen if “ignorant” Trump became president, lamenting his right-leaning Supreme Court nominees, accusing him of starting a war, and declaring that he should be impeached and removed due to the “clear and present danger” he poses to “our country and the world.”

“Two things I knew would happen if ignorant @realDonaldTrump was ‘elected’ – 1/ he would stack the Supreme Court and 2/ he would start a war someplace, anyplace,” Nancy Sinatra wrote to her 218k Twitter followers.

“He is a clear and present danger to our country and the world,” she added. “#ImpeachAndRemove.”

It remains unclear why the “These Boots Are Made for Walkin” singer emphasized “elected,” as Trump fairly won the 2016 election, surpassing the 270 Electoral College threshold with 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227.

Sinatra has been a longtime advocate for Trump’s impeachment, calling for his removal during his first year in office in 2017.

“The truth is we should get that son of a bitch @realDonaldTrump out of our White House,” Sinatra wrote in 2017, using the hashtag “MuellerTime,” indicating that she counted on the Mueller report to sink the president. However, the report found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

She continued to remain a strong voice for impeachment the following year, fantasizing about impeaching Trump first and indicting him later:

The “Sugar Town” singer asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to consider impeachment earlier this year and has since upped her impeachment ante on social media: