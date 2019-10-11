Left-wing Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ignored the murderous history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday during a press conference when he was asked about human rights abuses in China as he pivoted to attacking the United States for its “record of human rights abuses.”

When asked about whether he’s ever been asked about China’s record of human rights abuses before, Kerr responded: “It has not come up in terms of people asking about it, people discussing it.”

“Nor has our record of human rights abuses come up, either,” Kerr continued as he took a hostile tone toward the United States. “Things that our country needs to look at and resolve. That hasn’t come up either. None of us are perfect. We all have different issues we have to get to. … But people in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall. I wasn’t asked that question.”

“We can play this game all we want and go all over the map. There’s this issue and that issue. The world is a complex place and there’s more gray than black and white,” Kerr concluded. “I realize that what’s popular these days is making it black and white. You’re either good or you’re evil. It’s convenient to do things that way, but not realistic.”

Kerr at one point noted that his “feeling” is that “things that I’m going to comment on are the things that I feel comfortable speaking about.”

Apparently, Kerr is not comfortable acknowledging that communist China has millions of people locked up in concentration camps, severely restricts people’s freedoms, and is a racist ethnostate that has murdered tens of millions of its own citizens. The Heritage Foundation reports:

According to the authoritative “Black Book of Communism,” an estimated 65 million Chinese died as a result of Mao’s repeated, merciless attempts to create a new “socialist” China. Anyone who got in his way was done away with — by execution, imprisonment or forced famine.

Steve Kerr on if he’s ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China: “No. Nor has (America’s) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall.” pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019

Kerr’s comments gave serious credence to President Donald Trump’s comments about the NBA coach after Kerr was scared to answer any questions about China.

“I watch this guy, Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy. He was so scared to be even answering the question,” Trump said. “He couldn’t answer the question. He was shaking. ‘Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know.’ He didn’t know how to answer the question. And yet, he’ll talk about the United States very badly.”

President Trump criticizes Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich — both vocal critics of Trump — when asked about China putting pressure on the NBA: “They talk badly about the United States, but when it talks about China, they don’t want to say anything bad” https://t.co/rR2dKOelYD pic.twitter.com/am9hMQcGG3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 9, 2019

Kerr’s comments sparked widespread criticism online from those who questioned the logic behind his statements and who slammed him for what he said.

Federalist Senior Editor David Harsanyi wrote: “What an immense idiot. The Chinese communist state has murdered tens of millions of people. It has concentration camps open right now. People who shoot ARs in American malls are criminals.”

Mark Hemingway, Senior Writer at RealClearInvestigations, wrote: “If you think gun violence in America is in any way comparable to the atrocities the Chinese government has done and continues to do… wow. What is going on here? This is a national disgrace.”

Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith wrote: “China’s power is such that it can force rich and famous Americans to resort to Twitter-troll-level whataboutism.”

Josh Jordan wrote: “And here’s Steve Kerr comparing China’s human rights abuses (holding people in camps and silencing Hong Kong protestors) with individuals in the US that commit gun violence. This is pathetic. The NBA deserves whatever fallout they get from their cowardice.”