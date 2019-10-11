President Trump’s job approval ratings has not been noticeably damaged by the Ukraine Hoax and is still higher than Barack Obama’s.

While it’s true that Trump’s approval rating was climbing, and climbed to 45 percent in the Real Clear Politics poll of polls prior to the media and Democrats launching their coordinated impeachment blitzkrieg, as of now it sits at 43.4 percent, not even two points lower.

What’s more, Trump disapproval rating has barely increased, from 52 percent to 53.6 percent.

And as of late, in fact, Trump’s numbers have actually improved slightly: a half point increase in approval and a half point decrease in disapproval.

Overall, what you have here, with such a small amount of movement, is Trump holding remarkably steady during yet-another full-throated media and political assault, the likes of which we have not seen since, you know, the last one.

What’s especially fascinating is that during the Russia Collusion Hoax, Democrats and their media allies were able to drive Trump’s numbers down into the 30s, to as low as 37 percent back in December of 2017.

This time, even with the hysteria of impeachment added to the menu, not so much.

What I think this tells us is the voters are no longer jolted into dropping their support for Trump by a media that has cried wolf nearly once too often four years. In the past, the media could gin up enough hysteria to drive down Trump’s approval numbers, at least until the public figured out it was all fake news.

In fact, in the Rasmussen daily tracking poll, the most accurate poll of the 2016 presidential election, shows Trump’s job approval rating has not only climbed from 45 to 49 percent over the last four days, his approval rating is four points higher than Barack Obama’s was on this same day during his failed presidency.

Obviously, these numbers can change, but we are now in the second week of Ukraine Hoax Hysteria, so as these numbers stand today, they are worthy of note.

One conclusion you might make from them is that time is not on the side of the media and Democrats, is not on this side of this absurd impeachment inquiry.

The plan, obviously, was to blitzkrieg the public into backing impeachment, which would force Republicans to go along with public opinion.

For days and days and days we were hit 24/7 with screaming headlines and secret testimony that resulted in damaging (and selective) leaks… There is just no question the media and Democrats thought they had learned from the mistakes of the Russia coup and the plot to destroy Brett Kavanaugh: 1) Move fast, 2) hide your accuser’s (the whistleblower’s) true identity, and 3) do as much as possible in secrecy.

Trump, though, outsmarted them by releasing the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president, which none of his enemies expected him to do because they were sure it was a smoking gun.

Well, it wasn’t, but watching the media roll out their game plan as though the president had not released the transcript is more than a little amusing. I mean, now that we’ve seen the transcript, stories, like this, that were obviously written two weeks ago under the assumption Trump would never give up the transcript, actually make me laugh out loud.

Trump is also outsmarting the Democrats and the media by refusing to cooperate with what he correctly refers to as a kangaroo court. Good grief, this so-called whistleblower, who we already know is a registered Democrat, who we already know colluded with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to create the complaint, who we already know benefited by a sudden Deep State rule change to facilitate his complaint, who we already know is a crony of Joe Biden’s(!!!), wants to testify in secret — which is the stuff of banana republics.

This is not a legitimate inquiry, not even close. Somehow the media and Democrats came up with something that is even more of a partisan witch hunt than the Russia Hoax, and I just don’t see the American people seeing something so toxically partisan and perversely secretive as legitimate.

Furthermore, if Democrats actually had the goods on Trump, if the media actually had the goods on the Orange Bad Man, they wouldn’t have to play all these games in secret and spread all these lies.

If anything, Trump’s remarkably steady approval rating show us the public is in wait-and-see mode. Democrats might be consolidating their own voters to push up the polls backing impeachment, but the public at large appears to be waiting for the evidence…

And since there is none, Trump is smart to obstruct and delay, smart to treat this coup with the contempt it deserves, because the longer the public is forced to stare at this Potemkin Impeachment, the more they will see it is based on bluff, hysteria, media bias, a desire to meddle in the 2020 election, and stark-raving fear of what the upcoming Inspector General reports are going to say about the Obama administration’s appalling, illegal, and unprecedented spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.