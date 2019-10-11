New York Democratic officials are trying to convince Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, to run for the seat soon-to-be vacated by Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., the New York Daily News reports.

A source within the party told the Daily News that leading officials in the Westchester County Democratic Party were talking to Clinton about Lowey, 82, who announced earlier this week she will step down once her term ends next year. The source said Clinton had not expressed interest in running and was approached by the party officials.

“If you’re a Clinton and you need a hook, this is a good one,” the source said, noting Lowey’s district includes the high-income suburb of Chappaqua, where Clinton’s parents live.

Lowey, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said in an interview Wednesday she would retire after more than 30 years in Congress.

“I love the job,” the congresswoman said in an interview. “I would love it probably for another 10 years, but, frankly, 32 years is a great career. For me it is so rewarding, but there comes a time . . . and I thought, this is the time.”