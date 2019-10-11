NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 6-year-old boy is in intensive care with severe head trauma after being attacked by a homeless man Thursday in Queens.

Police say the suspect – Laurance Gendreau – is emotionally disturbed. The 35-year-old faces multiple charges, including assault and harassment.

“I went after him, followed him, called 911, and the police found him,” the child’s grandfather, Naftali Portnoy, told CBS2. “His first words out of his mouth, ‘I’m bipolar,’ and something about ‘kill the kid, wanted to kill, I could have killed.’”

Portnoy said the boy, named Avraham, and his brother were in the driveway waiting for a pizza delivery just before 5 p.m. near Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens when a shirtless man slammed the 6-year-old into the ground. His brother ran inside for help.

“You heard that scream, you knew something serious was going on,” Portnoy said. “It’s a kid that was picked up and smashed to the ground.”

The family was supposed to be leaving on vacation last night, but now they’re by the child’s bedside. They said he’s suffering from skull fractures, bleeding on his brain, a concussion and collapsed lung.

“The child is intubated and the child is sedated. We hope and we pray that God’s watching over him and he’ll be OK and that nothing like this happens to anyone,” said Portnoy.

Neighbors said homelessness isn’t an issue there, but it’s a growing concern across the city.

“I never heard of any homeless person or any violence around here really,” resident Sandra Bravo said.

Rabbi and former police officer Gary Moskowitz said lawmakers haven’t done enough to address the problem.

“As a parent, I’m horrified. I have three small children here and I’m always concerned about safety,” he said. “The more people stay on the street, the more mentally ill they will become. It is not healthy. They’re not eating right, they’re not sleeping right here, they’re in danger of inclement weather here.”

Sources told CBS2 before the boy was attacked, Gendreau robbed an 87-year-old woman at Union Turnpike and Austin Street. He’s expected to face grand larceny charges in that incident.