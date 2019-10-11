(PJ MEDIA) Earlier this week, Biden campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield attempted to defend the Biden family’s shady business dealings in Ukraine while Joe was vice president, and ended up implicating Barack Obama instead.

While his father was vice president and handling U.S. relations with Ukraine, Hunter Biden got a lucrative position on the board of Burisma Holdings. Despite having no experience in the field, Hunter Biden was making as much a $166,000 a month, sparking allegations that he was selling access to the White House.

“Every single independent outlet that’s looked into this has said there’s no issue of wrongdoing here,” Bedingfield claimed, before adding, “In 2014 the White House cleared Hunter Biden serving on that board.”

Read the full story ›