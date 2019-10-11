British television host Piers Morgan earlier this week blasted a climate activism leader as a hypocrite for not reducing her “own carbon footprint” while telling others to do so.

The “Good Morning Britain” host targeted Skeena Rathor, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion — a

radical, left-wing outfit that’s been staging demonstrations in the U.K. to force attention on climate change.

What was said during the segment?

Morgan began by asking Rathor how she got to the studio — to which she replied that the station sent a car to pick her up.

“Do you have a TV at home?” Morgan pressed.

Rathor was clearly taken off guard, speaking with a halting voice while completely sidestepping the question.

Morgan continued to query the activist, who said his question was “not relevant to the planet’s emergency.”

Here’s the meat of Morgan’s point:

Do your kids use iPads or computers — yes or no? Can you answer these questions? Do you have air conditioning? Do they have it in their schools? Do you walk your kids to school? … You see the problem with all this. You go on about “my kids can’t get out of bed because they’re all so terrified” — I’m not surprised they’re terrified ’cause [their] mom’s telling them every day that the planet’s about to end, and yet I bet your own carbon footprint on all the stuff I’ve just mentioned is terrible. So why don’t you give your computer, give up your television, give up your air conditioning, walk your kids to school, get a bike to the studio? Why don’t you practice what you preach?”

‘Really not about individual carbon footprints’

Rathor defended herself and other climate activists by saying “it’s really not about individual carbon footprints” but that climate change is a “systems-wide issue,” and everyone is stuck in it. She’s just trying to “raise the alarm” from within the system, Rathor said — and couldn’t do so, after all, if she lived off the grid in the woods.

Morgan still harped on Rathor and others like her who lead “completely hypocritical lives. If you genuinely believe the planet’s about to end, start with you’re own carbon footprint … you do one thing, and you say another.”

[embedded content]

Piers Morgan Calls Out Climate Activist’s Hypocritical Lifestyle



youtu.be



(H/T: Townhall)