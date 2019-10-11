A Planned Parenthood doctor has revealed that there is a strong demand for aborted babies’ livers and kidneys from organizations that harvest the bodies provided by the abortion giant.

Dr. Thomas Moran was giving evidence in a lawsuit the organization has filed against David Daleiden and his colleagues over undercover videos that show Planned Parenthood senior executives negotiate over the sale of body parts from abortions.

Moran, who is a medical director of Planned Parenthood Southwest, San Diego, told the court about how he ended up being secretly recorded while talking to Daleiden and other undercover researchers at a Planned Parenthood Conference in 2015.

Moran agreed that the undercover researchers did not seek him out; rather, Moran and his colleagues approached the booth where Daleiden and his associates were posing as legitimate tissue and organ buyers.

“They had an interesting flyer,” Moran told the court this week. “I was encouraged by the organizers to support the people who were supporting us.”

Moran agreed that he told Daleiden there was a demand for babies’ livers in the work he did for Planned Parenthood.

“I believe that was in reference to the tissue procurement company that was currently associated with Planned Parenthood,” he told the court, referencing ABR, an existing organ and tissue buying and selling company.

Moran agreed that “as a result of abortions that would be performed there, including abortions [he] did, they would sometimes place a demand for certain organs, including livers.”

“I said liver. But whether it was actually — they wanted a liver or a kidney or a — I don’t know, intestines,” he said.

Moran agreed that he told Daleiden that he wanted the company to buy the rest of the baby parts, saying there are “barrels or buckets of them” that he “wanted to get rid of.”

Moran described the body parts as “medical waste.”

Planned Parenthood is suing Daleiden and his co-defendants for damage they say was caused by the videos. They are also seeking damages for breach of contract and fraud for misrepresentations made to infiltrate the organization, as well as for breach of privacy for secretly filming the executives during negotiations.

Planned Parenthood’s original attempt to extract $20 million in damages for fraud and trespass against Daleiden and his colleagues was reduced by Judge William Orrick to a maximum potential penalty of $600,000.

Daleiden and his colleagues deny liability. In situations where he broke the law by recording people without their permission, Daleiden argues that he was a journalist and that such recording is allowed under California law where it can be utilized to prevent a felony assault on a person.

Daleiden recorded Planned Parenthood executives stating they changed abortion techniques to ensure better and more profitable body parts were retrieved for sale. Daleiden also maintains that the recordings took place in public places, such as restaurants and hotels, where participants have no expectation of privacy.

Planned Parenthood is not suing Daleiden for defamation or slander and in their opening argument, Planned Parent lawyers did not state that the videos were inaccurate or exaggerated. Instead, the abortion provider’s attorneys claim the recordings were made illegally. The organization is also accusing Daleiden and his colleagues of fraud for setting up a fake company and identifications to start the business conversations with the Planned Parenthood executives.

Phelim McAleer is a journalist and filmmaker. He is the author of the New York Times bestselling book “Gosnell – The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.”