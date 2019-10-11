President Donald Trump was no fan of Fox News anchor Shepard Smith. And the news that Smith is leaving the network seemed to make the president’s day.

Speaking outside the White House en route to a rally in Louisiana, the president mocked the departing Fox News anchor.

“Is he leaving? Oh, that’s a shame,” Trump said.

Trump went on to take shots at Smith’s ratings.

“Is he leaving because of bad ratings? … He had terrible ratings. Is he leaving ’cause of his ratings? I mean, if he’s leaving, I assume he’s leaving because he had bad ratings. He had the worst ratings on Fox.”

Trump made one more tongue-in-cheek comment before switching topics.

“Well, I wish him well,” Trump said. “I wish Shepard Smith well.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

