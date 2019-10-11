President Donald Trump proved yet again that he holds grudges like most people hold favorite childhood memories, and few things needle Trump more than non-fan celebrities: At a rally Wednesday in Minneapolis, he took on Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen, for some reason calling the 5-foot-10 (or so; estimates vary) Boss “little.”

“I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z, I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” Trump said at the rally. The president was referring to the musicians’ support of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted an Ohio campaign event for Clinton, and Springsteen was on record at the time as thinking Trump was a “moron” and “deeply damaged at his core.”

Trump also said — without any evidence at all — that Springsteen would perform at Clinton rallies, “do about two songs then leave. … And she’s still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd.”

Although none of the three performers mentioned by Trump has yet responded, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, defended his state’s hero:

Little Bruce Springsteen? I think you mean Bruce Springsteen and the heart-stopping, hard-rocking, earth-quaking, justifying, death-defying, legendary E Street Band https://t.co/1jGTf8WZvG — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 11, 2019

Wednesday’s rally also included a musical moment that had Trump’s campaign going back on its word to stop using Prince’s music, according to the late star’s estate. In a tweet that included the full 2018 letter from Trump’s campaign lawyers stating that the campaign would never again use the 1984 hit “Purple Rain,” the pledge was broken Wednesday night.

The estate’s tweet ends with “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019