Clashes between protesters and supporters of President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE were reported outside the Target Center in Minneapolis where the president gave a rally on Thursday night.

USA Today reported that urine was thrown in the streets and police eventually had to use pepper spray to subdue the crowd.

Protests began hours before Trump took the stage, according to USA Today, as various advocacy groups gathered across the street from the venue.

Fox News reporter Matt Finn tweeted that protesters had also burned Trump’s signature “MAGA” hats. The video he posted shows a small fire being extinguished by police, though it is not immediately clear whether it contained “MAGA” hats.

Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene. pic.twitter.com/HxUFzs8OWF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Jenna Johnson, a correspondent with The Washington Post, tweeted a video of a clash outside the center. She wrote in the tweet that it was protesters attacking a man leaving the Trump rally whom somebody had identified as a Nazi.

A man in a blue jacket seemed to be leaving the Trump rally by himself when he was spotted by a protester who yelled: “There’s a Nazi over here!” A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him. He finally ran away. pic.twitter.com/jzYaWgca9g — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) October 11, 2019