Protesters outside President Donald Trump’s Minneapolis rally Thursday threw urine, burned “Make America Great Again” hats, and physically attacked Trump supporters while calling them Nazis.

What happened?

The protest began in the afternoon outside the Target Center as immigrant, women, and anti-war groups gathered against the president while his supporters lined up to enter the venue, the

St. Cloud Times reported.

While the rally was going on during the evening, protesters blew whistles, chanted, and drummed — and then tensions rose, the paper said.

Protesters were caught on video burning “Make America Great Again” hats — the iconic symbol of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Protesters were caught on video attacking a man they called a “Nazi:”

After the rally, a St. Cloud Times reporter confirmed urine had been thrown and police used pepper spray to quell the throng.

The paper added that Trump supporters and protesters clashed outside. At one point protesters chanted, “Off our streets Nazi scum!” (

And while protesters dismantled part of a police barricade, one reportedly waved what was described as a Chinese flag at cops. (Content warning: Language):

But inside the rally

During the rally Trump repeatedly emphasized his love of law enforcement, the Times said.

The paper added that Minneapolis banned off-duty police from appearing in uniform at political events — so the police union made shirts declaring “Cops for Trump.”

The president brought on stage a number of people wearing those shirts, the Times said.

Here’s a montage of the action outside, including a chorus of “this little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine” as a protester burns MAGA hats:

