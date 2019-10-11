MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that Islamic State militants held in northeast Syria could escape from jail as a result of a Turkish military operation there, the Interfax news agency reported.

Speaking during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin said he was unsure if Turkey could keep the situation under control, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

