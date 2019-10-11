NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With unemployment at historic lows, many companies around the country are attracting employees with all kinds of perks.

One that’s gaining popularity: the four-day work week.

A report from the Society for Human Resource Management reveals 27 percent of companies nationwide are offering employees the option to work four 10-hour days, instead of the traditional five eight-hour days.

Many say the trend has boosted morale in the workplace.

“People like having Friday off and I find myself that by the time Saturday rolls around all the stuff I wanted to get done is already done on Friday and you’ve really got more of your weekend to enjoy,” Bernie Veldman, the CEO of Surestep/Transcend.

Other trends gaining popularity include the ability to work from home and (the always popular) unlimited vacation time!