Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York for possible lobbying violations.

That’s according to a report Friday in The New York Times, citing two anonymous people familiar with the inquiry.

One of the Times’ sources says the investigation is related to Giuliani’s efforts to undermine former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Two Florida businessmen tied to Giuliani were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations. The men had key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter. A whistleblower complaint about Trump’s involvement with Ukraine has led to an impeachment investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment Friday night on the Times report.

Giuliani has said he has broken no laws, though he admits working with the men trying to find out information on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, on work he did serving on a board of Ukrainian energy company.

Giuliani told the Times he did not violate U.S. laws because he was working on behalf of Trump and not Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko when he gathered information on Ambassador Yovanovitch and others to give to the U.S. government and the media.

“Look, you can try to contort anything into anything, but if they have any degree of objectivity or fairness, it would be kind of ridiculous to say I was doing it on Lutsenko’s behalf when I was representing the president of the United States,” Mr. Giulian told the Times.