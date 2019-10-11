Several potential whistleblowers have approached Congress following the controversy over President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, The Daily Beast reports.

An unidentified whistleblower came forward after the phone call took place last July, with a second, who has been described as an intelligence official with first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations in the initial complaint, emerging more recently.

The Daily Beast reports that congressional investigators are currently looking into additional accounts from new individuals. It’s not currently known whether any of these potential whistleblowers have legitimate information. According to the news website, “the daily accumulation of revelations about Trump’s willingness to use U.S. foreign relations for his personal political benefit has prompted more people to approach Congress.”

“There are clearly numerous whistleblowers out there and many people who possess firsthand relevant information who could come forward, and I expect some will,” said Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the initial two whistleblowers.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told the Daily Beast that he would not comment on any potential whistleblowers, noting that “people can reverse-engineer who whistleblowers are” if given enough information.

“The only thing I can say, and I don’t want to suggest too much by this, is we began discussions with other committees investigating these issues, when the first news started breaking about [Trump’s personal attorney Rudy] Giuliani seeking foreign help in Ukraine to aid the president’s campaign,” Schiff said.