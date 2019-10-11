After it was revealed on Thursday in a report in The Hollywood Reporter detailing some of the claims of Ronan Farrow’s new book, , “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” that Farrow attests that he was pressured by Hillary Clinton to drop his investigation into Harvey Weinstein, actress Rose McGowan, whose accusations against Weinstein of sexual assault helped launch the #MeToo movement, ripped Clinton for her actions, tweeting, “Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so.”

Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so pic.twitter.com/CR5Xs6Ppj6 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

In June 2018, McGowan slammed Bill Clinton after Clinton said he hadn’t apologized to Monica Lewinsky since the scandal involving her, saying, “I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.” McGowan tweeted, “Bill Clinton. Here is the truth of it: a human life was altered & destroyed due to your selfishness. Because. You. Could. You not only wiped your semen on a young girl’s dress, you left a stain on society. You actually owe EVERYONE an apology, especially her.”

McGowan has no reverence for Democratic power figures; in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2018, McGowan described her disappointment with former President Barack Obama after meeting him and his non-acknowledgment of the #MeToo movement or her comments targeting Weinstein, saying bitterly, “I was disappointed he didn’t acknowledge a global fight, let alone mine. It was after everything had come out.” As The Daily Wirereported, “THR’s Chris Gardner notes that Obama’s glaring failure to address the elephant in the room ‘was especially hard for her because Obama’s daughter Malia had interned at the Weinstein Co.’”

McGowan stated, “I was sitting right in front of him, and he would not meet my eyes, and then at the last minute, he asked for Naomi Campbell to be put in a photo with us.” McGowan stated that Obama never offered an “I’m sorry” or “Keep going, Rose,” Obama only said, “You ladies sure know how to pose.” McGowan concluded, “I wanted him to be better.”

McGowan has also not been shy about targeting Hollywood icons; in December 2017 she aimed at actress Meryl Streep. As The Daily Wire reported, Streep, who worked with Weinstein on “August: Osage County” and “The Iron Lady,” claimed ignorance of Weinstein’s behavior. She stated, “Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses.”

The Daily Wire wrote, “Reporters have yet to press her on how she could have possibly been so ignorant when Weinstein’s behavior was such an “open secret” that Seth MacFarlane could crack jokes about it amid celebrity laughter. As screenwriter Scott Rosenberg succinctly put it: “everybody f***ing knew.” Quentin Tarantino was honest enough to admit it.”

After hearing that actresses including Streep would be wearing all black at the Golden Globe awards in honor of #MeToo, McGowan blasted Streep while referencing Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman’s fashion line, tweeting:

Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.

